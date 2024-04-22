PNP approves new policy mandating removal of tattoos among personnel

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has approved a policy regulating the bearing and sporting of tattoos of its personnel, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, April 22, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said under Memorandum Circular 2024-023, which was approved on March 19, 2024, both uniformed and non-uniformed or civilian police personnel are required to have their “visible” tattoos removed.

They are also required to execute an affidavit declaring their tattoos that are not visible, noting that they are no longer allowed to have additional tattoos in any parts of their body whether visible or not while they are still in the service.

“’Yung rationale kung bakit po natin pinapa-erase po ito although for some sinasabing creative art ito, expression of oneself, belief sa artistic side po nila but in every right, there’s a boundaries po dito po ay nasa loob tayo ng uniformed service kasi pangit po naman na naka-uniporme ‘yung mga pulis natin na tad-tad ng tattoo,” she said.

(The rationale why we are erasing it, although for some it is said to be creative art, expression of oneself, belief in their artistic side, but in every right, there are boundaries here; we are within the uniformed service and it is ugly for our police officers to be wearing uniforms and with tattoos.)

“Remember noong pumasok ka sa PNP, you are expected na na sumunod ka sa rules and regulations po. If you cannot follow the regulations, then maluwag po ang pinto ng PNP para kayo ay mag-resign. Hindi naman po sapilitan ang mag stay sa isang organization na being govern by strict regulations,” she added.

(Remember when you entered the PNP, you are expected to follow the rules and regulations. If you cannot follow the regulations, then the door of the PNP is open for you to resign. It is not compulsory to stay in an organization that is governed by strict regulations.)

The policy does not cover aesthetic tattoos such as but not limited to eyebrows, eyeliner or lips.

The following tattoos are considered unauthorized:

* Extremist tattoos

* Ethnically or religiously discriminatory and offensive tattoos

* Indecent tattoos

* Racist tattoos

* Sexist tattoos

* Tattoos associated to “prohibited or unauthorized”

Cops who will refuse to follow the policy will be facing administrative charges.

Fajardo also reiterated that aspiring policemen were also not allowed to have tattoos at all. They will be given three months to have their tattoos removed.

She said the policy will take effect 15 days after its publication to the Official Gazette and newspaper of general publication. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)