PNP in final stages of Sona security preparations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that it is now in the final stages of preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22, 2024.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said that there are no major threats being monitored and that the focus will be on security around the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

Fajardo also said that security inside the chamber falls under the jurisdiction of the House Office of the Sergeant at Arms and the Presidential Security Group.

He said that they are regularly coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to address potential threats.

The PNP will deploy 22,000 police officers to secure the Sona, with 6,000 officers assigned within the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex, where Marcos will deliver his address.

The Sona is held annually in July for the President to report on the country’s current status and outline the administration’s agenda for the coming year. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban Intern)