PNP intensifies calls for responsible handling, storage of guns

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez urged gun owners to practice responsible firearm handling and secure storage to prevent unauthorized access to weapons and protect their families and communities.

In a statement on Sunday, September 27, 2026, Nartatez made the appeal as the PNP’s Civil Security Group (CSG) rolled out the nationwide “Gun Safety Advocacy Campaign” amid recent firearm-related incidents involving minors in school settings that renewed concerns over access to legally owned firearms.

He said the campaign is meant to reinforce accountability among firearm owners and remind them that lawful possession carries obligations beyond complying with licensing requirements.

“Recent firearm-related incidents involving minors remind us that gun safety cannot be taken for granted. We are strengthening our advocacy to ensure that legally owned firearms are properly handled, securely stored, and kept away from unauthorized persons,” Nartatez said.

The campaign, dubbed “Own a gun responsibly. Gun safety is a continuing duty,” promotes responsible firearm ownership, proper storage, safe handling, and measures that prevent guns from falling into the hands of persons who are not authorized to possess them.

Nartatez directed all Police Regional Offices and local police units to intensify public information drives on responsible firearm ownership as he recognizing the need to strengthen awareness at the community level.

He also instructed the CSG to conduct gun safety seminars and stakeholder engagements nationwide to expand public awareness on firearm safety practices.

“Enforcement is important but prevention can stop an incident from happening in the first place. Through public education and community participation, we want responsible firearm ownership and safe handling to become part of everyday practice,” Nartatez said.

“Owning a firearm comes with a continuing duty to keep it safe and secure. A license to own a gun also means taking responsibility for ensuring that it does not reach a person who is not authorized to have it,” he added.

On June 22, a shooting occurred at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City which resulted in the killing of three students while 15 others were injured. Two students, aged 14 and 15, were identified by police as the alleged perpetrators.

At the Ateneo de Zamboanga University, a junior high school student also opened fire inside the school on August 18, 2026, killing a fellow student while killing himself afterwards.

A Grade 9 student on the other hand carried out a shooting spree at the Banga National High school in South Cotabato on September 18 killing two other students. The gunman subsequently shot himself on the head.

Charges have been filed against adult owners of the firearms used by the minor suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)