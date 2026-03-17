PNP intensifies crackdown on abusive online lending firms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is ramping up its campaign against abusive online lending platforms following a sharp rise in complaints involving harassment and data privacy violations of borrowers.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities have recorded more than 47,400 complaints against online lending firms since 2024, with borrowers reporting threats, public shaming, and unauthorized access to personal contact lists.

“We have documented cases where photos were manipulated to humiliate and intimidate borrowers. This is unacceptable and warrants police intervention,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that legitimate business operations should not involve harassment or coercion, warning that such practices point to criminal activity.

Data from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) showed 47,446 complaints filed against online lending firms from August 2024 to January 2026.

In response, Nartatez has ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to intensify efforts to track down and build cases against operators involved in online harassment, privacy breaches, and other cybercrime offenses.

The PNP is coordinating with the PAOCC, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to identify and act against violators.

Nartatez also urged the public to exercise caution and deal only with lenders registered with the SEC.

He advised victims of harassment to document all evidence, including screenshots and messages, and report incidents immediately to the nearest police station or the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group.

“Do not panic and avoid engaging with threats. Save all evidence and report the incident right away,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)