PNP intensifies crackdown on ‘paihi,’ illegal fuel depots

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is ramping up its operations against fuel pilferage, locally known as “paihi,” and illegal fuel depots following the discovery of a diesel stockpile inside a residential compound in Quezon City.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a thorough investigation on the incident and directed the National Capital Region Police Office to lead the probe.

He also instructed all regional police offices to intensify monitoring and intelligence-gathering efforts in their respective areas.

National Support Units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, have been tapped to assist in the nationwide campaign.

Authorities uncovered drums of diesel stored in a residential compound in Quezon City, raising safety concerns among nearby residents.

Initial reports indicated that neighbors noticed unusual activity in the area, which later led to the discovery of suspected fuel pilferage operations.

Unmarked fuel was reportedly being transferred from tankers into smaller containers, a common practice in illegal “paihi” schemes.

Investigators are now working to determine how long the stockpile has been in place and whether similar illegal depots are operating in other communities.

The PNP said it is coordinating with the Department of Energy to build a strong case against those involved in the illegal operations.

“These illegal activities pose real dangers to our communities. We want to send a strong message that those who ignore our warnings will be dealt with using the full force of the law,” Nartatez said.

The PNP also called on the public to help authorities by reporting suspicious activities.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. We urge our citizens to remain vigilant. If you see suspicious fuel transfers in residential areas, report it immediately to the nearest police station or through our hotlines,” he added.

The police leadership emphasized that the establishment and operation of illegal fuel depots will be dealt with firmly as part of efforts to protect communities from potential hazards. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)