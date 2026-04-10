PNP intensifies monitoring of goods as prices stand until April 30

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday vowed to step up its monitoring of basic goods and commodities as manufacturers assure they would hold prices steady until April 30.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that price stability is maintained amid global uncertainties and oil price shocks.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police will strengthen their presence in local markets and groceries to observe the prices of essential products.

“Your PNP remains committed to assist the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) in protecting the interest of the consumers. We are intensifying our monitoring measures to make sure that retailers and manufacturers will not impose unauthorized price increase on basic goods,” Nartatez said.

He warned that any attempt at price manipulation would be addressed in accordance with the law.

“Profiteering and price manipulation will not be tolerated amid the challenges we are in. Hahabulin namin ang sinumang lalabag dito (We will go after anyone who violates this),” he said.

The DTI announced that manufacturers are holding prices steady to assist consumers affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

The price freeze applies to 205 products listed under the DTI stock-keeping units, including canned goods, bread, bottled water, candles, and detergents.

The DTI also noted that existing inventories in supermarkets and groceries mean that no immediate logistical adjustments are necessary. (PNA)