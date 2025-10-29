PNP intensifies police ops in Basilan following rido-related conflict

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified peacekeeping and investigative operations in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, following the eruption of a rido-related conflict there.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured continued police operations to maintain stability, protect communities, and uphold the rule of law in conflict-affected areas of Mindanao through enhanced inter-agency coordination and proactive policing.

The top cop commended the swift coordination between PNP units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and local leaders, including the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), in restoring calm and protecting residents.

“The Philippine National Police remains steadfast in pursuing justice for the slain barangay official while ensuring that peace is sustained through continuous dialogue and law enforcement cooperation,” Nartatez said.

“Right now, our coordination with the Armed Forces remains very close. Joint checkpoints and patrols are being conducted to maintain peace and order and to ensure the safety of our kababayan,” the acting PNP chief noted.

The PNP also lauded the efforts of Basilan’s Council of Elders and the local government for helping facilitate peace talks that ended the standoff between the two clans.

“This incident underscores the importance of unity among government forces and the community in rejecting violence and choosing reconciliation,” Nartatez added.

The national police agency assured the public that law enforcement and peacebuilding efforts will continue in coordination with the AFP and partner stakeholders to maintain lasting security in Basilan.

On Monday, October 27, a gunfight between two groups erupted following the killing of Islamic teacher and barangay official Ustadz Nadzmi “Bahang” Tarahin. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)