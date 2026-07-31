PNP intensifies specialized training for police handling bomb threats

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is strengthening its capability development efforts by expanding specialized training for officers tasked with responding to bomb threats and investigating improvised explosive device (IED)-related incidents, as the organization seeks to keep pace with evolving security challenges.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reaffirmed the organization's commitment to sustaining continuous education and skills enhancement for police personnel during the closing ceremony of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Threat and Security Symposium on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Malay, Aklan.

Addressing participants, Nartatez underscored the need for law enforcement to remain adaptive as security threats become increasingly complex, stressing that regular training is essential to ensure police officers are prepared to respond effectively to emerging risks.

“The nature of threats and peace and order terrain are continuously evolving. We have to innovate and we have to continuously upgrade our knowledge and skills to ensure that we will be able to properly respond,” said Nartatez.

“When it comes to peace and order and security, the Philippine National Police should always be updated and not left behind,” he added.

The symposium brought together police investigators, bomb disposal personnel, and K-9 unit members from regional and provincial offices, broadening the reach of a specialized training program previously conducted in Bohol in March through the collaboration of the Southeast Asian International Command and the Australian Federal Police.

The latest training focused on enhancing operational and investigative competencies in handling IED-related incidents, including the identification, assessment, and investigation of bomb threats to support stronger evidence gathering and criminal prosecution.

Officials said the program also highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination and the exchange of best practices to improve operational readiness during security incidents.

Nartatez said the continuing training enables the PNP to evaluate existing capabilities, identify operational gaps, and further strengthen personnel readiness and equipment requirements in addressing potential IED threats across the country.

He added that the police organization intends to sustain similar specialized training initiatives, both locally and internationally, as part of its broader effort to enhance the expertise of officers across various fields of law enforcement and public safety operations.

In an ambush interview, Nartatez said investigators are studying the signature of the IEDs that exploded near the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the other that was found near the Senate hours before the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27.

“The IED in Metro Manila, it has something to do with the cases in Mindanao and/or if it fits with the fashion or signature made by group from the southern part of the Philippines. Yan ang pinag-aaralan,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)