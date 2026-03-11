PNP joins gov't efforts to conserve energy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started implementing energy conservation measures as part of its commitment to responsible resource management and efficient government operations.

In a statement Wednesday, the PNP said all units were ordered to sustain and further reinforce practical measures aimed at reducing electricity and fuel consumption while ensuring that police services remain fully operational at all times.

Among the key measures are switching off non-essential lights and electrical equipment during lunch breaks and after office hours, setting air-conditioning units to a standard temperature of 24°C, maximizing natural lighting and ventilation whenever possible, and encouraging the use of virtual meetings when practical.

Elevator use is also limited to senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities to further reduce energy consumption.

Fuel conservation measures are likewise ordered, such as limiting official travel to essential activities, consolidating trips to maximize the use of government vehicles, avoiding unnecessary engine idling and strengthening regular vehicle maintenance to ensure efficiency.

"Simple measures like turning off unused equipment, managing electricity consumption, and planning official travel wisely can make a meaningful difference in conserving energy and public funds," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last week ordered government offices to implement energy-saving measures as the administration prepares contingency interventions in case global oil prices surge due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The President said the government is also studying possible adjustments to fuel excise taxes if price increases are prolonged.

The Philippines imports nearly all of its oil requirements, making it vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions that affect global supply and pricing. (PNA)