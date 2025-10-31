PNP lauds total Pogo ban

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has welcomed the enactment of the law banning illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) in the country.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Republic Act 12312, or the Anti-Pogo Act of 2025, is a critical tool that strengthens the PNP’s ability to pursue and shut down these operations permanently.

He vowed to eradicate all clandestine networks attempting to continue the criminal enterprise underground.

“We are profoundly grateful for the signing of this measure. It gives us the full legal muscle needed to decisively end the menace of illegal Pogos once and for all,” Nartatez said.

“This will ultimately protect Filipinos who have become targets of gambling and scam operations. Alam naman natin na marami sa ating mga kababayan ang naaapektuhan at nalululong dito,” he added.

(We all know that many of our fellow Filipinos are affected by this and have become addicted to it.)

The top cop directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to intensify intelligence and operational efforts to hunt down all remaining Pogo sites.

Marcos signed into law the measure principally authored by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on October 23.

The measure prohibits the establishment, operation, or acceptance of any form of betting for offshore gaming in the country, guaranteeing a zero-tolerance policy.

It provides for penalties for individuals and entities involved, including large fines, imprisonment, and forfeiture of property used in the unlawful activity.

Nartatez reiterated that the PNP's fight against Pogos now involves relentless legal coordination.

“The PNP will coordinate with other agencies such as the DOJ in filing cases against those involved in Pogo operations. Kailangan ng mabilis na pagsampa ng kaso laban sa kanila (there is a need to file cases against them promptly),” Nartatez said, assuring that the police commitment extends to legal follow-through.

He likewise appealed to the public to become active partners in the enforcement drive.

“Hinihingi natin ang kooperasyon ng publiko na kung may alam kayong mga nag-o-operate pa ng ilegal na Pogo ay agad ninyo itong ipagbigay-alam sa amin,” he added.

(We ask for the public’s cooperation: if you know of anyone still operating illegal Pogos, please report them to us immediately.)

Pogos have been under scrutiny for years due to concerns over tax revenue, regulation, criminality, human trafficking, and other illicit activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)