PNP launches crackdown on online baby-selling syndicates

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, for an intensified crackdown on syndicates behind the reported increase in baby-selling cases through digital platforms.

In a statement, Nartatez sounded the alarm for human-trafficking involving newborn babies.

He said the expanded investigation targets both local and international groups suspected of running online baby-selling operations.

“This is an alarming modus that needs to be stopped at once for it degrades the sanctity of human life. The Philippine National Police will provide all the necessary support systems to identify and arrest all those involved,” Nartatez said.

“We have been conducting a thorough investigation aimed at unmasking the network system of these syndicates and currently, we are on the right track,” he added.

The PNP chief has ordered the mobilization of specialized units to dismantle the syndicates facilitating the transactions.

Police data showed that seven individuals were arrested for allegedly selling their babies in 2024.

The number rose to 14 arrests in 2025, while nine suspects have been arrested so far this year.

Despite 19 recorded baby-selling cases from 2024 to 2026, only one case which was filed in 2024, has resulted in a conviction.

Nartatez acknowledged the low conviction rate as a major challenge and said the PNP will focus on strengthening evidence-gathering and providing better support for prosecution.

The PNP is also coordinating with social media companies to curb the illegal activity online.

“Nakikipag-usap na rin ang PNP sa mga social media platforms dahil naniniwala tayo na kailangan ng mas maayos at mahigpit na sistema upang hindi magamit ang mga online website sa pagbebenta ng sanggol,” Nartatez said.

(The PNP is also engaging on social media platforms because we believe that a better and stricter system is needed to prevent online websites from being used to sell babies.)

He warned that the police are considering filing appropriate complaints against platforms that fail to act on criminal activities carried out through their sites. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)