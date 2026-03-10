PNP launches Ligtas Sumvac 2026 to secure summer exodus

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched Ligtas Sumvac 2026, a nationwide security operation aimed at ensuring the safety of travelers and communities during the summer vacation period from March 29 to May 31, 2026.

In a statement, PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the initiative will cover several major observances and holidays expected to draw large crowds, including Philippine Veterans Week from April 5 to 11, Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, Holy Week from March 29 to April 5, Labor Day on May 1, and the traditional Flores de Mayo.

According to the PNP, the nationwide deployment of personnel and resources will begin in the coming days to ensure full operational readiness for the summer travel season.

Police units will be strategically deployed along major highways, transport hubs, tourist destinations, and other key public areas to maintain order and enable faster response to emergencies.

Tuaño said the PNP Highway Patrol Group was tapped to field road safety marshals along major thoroughfares and conduct inspections at bus terminals, while Police Regional Offices will intensify mobile patrols and increase police visibility in transport terminals and other public areas.

He said Motorist Assistance Centers will also be established along major highways and Police Assistance Desks in churches, airports, seaports, bus terminals, and other strategic locations to assist travelers and the public.

Meanwhile, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group will strengthen cyber patrol operations to monitor and prevent online scams, particularly fraudulent travel and accommodation offers that target vacationers.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is prepared to ensure public safety during the peak travel season.

“Sa panahon ng bakasyon at Semana Santa, inaasahan natin ang pagdagsa ng mga biyahero at mga pamilyang magtutungo sa mga simbahan at pasyalan. Nais naming tiyakin sa publiko na nakaalerto ang inyong kapulisan upang mapanatiling ligtas at maayos ang kanilang paglalakbay,” Nartatez said.

(During the vacation period and Holy Week, we expect an influx of travelers and families visiting churches and leisure spots. We want to assure the public that your police force is on alert to keep their journeys safe and orderly.)

He added that police visibility will be strengthened in transport hubs, highways, and tourist areas so families can travel with confidence.

The PNP also urged the public to remain vigilant, keep their belongings secure, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police officer or station. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)