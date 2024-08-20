PNP lifts tattoo ban, gives cops 3 months to remove visible ink

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has lifted the moratorium for the implementation of the order that prohibits policemen, including applicants, from bearing and sporting tattoos.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, August 20, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said that PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has approved the lifting of the moratorium on July 3, requiring cops to have their visible tattoos removed within three months.

This also means that police applicants, including those in PNP Academy (PNPA), will not be accepted if they have a tattoo even if it is hidden, unless they have it removed.