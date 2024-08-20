PNP lifts tattoo ban, gives cops 3 months to remove visible ink

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has lifted the moratorium for the implementation of the order that prohibits policemen, including applicants, from bearing and sporting tattoos.
In an interview with reporters on Monday, August 20, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo said that PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has approved the lifting of the moratorium on July 3, requiring cops to have their visible tattoos removed within three months.
This also means that police applicants, including those in PNP Academy (PNPA), will not be accepted if they have a tattoo even if it is hidden, unless they have it removed.
Fajardo said the cops will declare the number of their tattoos and its location for the assessment of the PNP Health Service.
“What if kung itong particular PNP personnel ay meron siyang visible tattoos not one or two but more than that, sabay-sabay ba itong tatanggalin, e meron pong medical and health issues po doon. As to the health service po ay nagpo-formulate pa rin sila ng specific procedure on how to proceed on the removal ng mga unauthorized tattoos,” she said.
“Pag after three months ay hindi pa rin sila naka comply ay magkakaroon po ng investigation kung ano ang kanyang reason bakit po hindi nya natanggal ang tattoos na ito. Kung meron namang medical reason, he will be given an ample time to comply but for those who refuse without justifiable reason, malinaw po ma’am na nakasaad sa circular na they may be subjected to administrative sanction,” she added.
The expenses for the tattoo removal will be shouldered by the concerned personnel.
The following tattoos are considered unauthorized:
* Extremist tattoos
* Ethnically or religiously discriminatory and offensive tattoos
* Indecent tattoos
* Racist tattoos
* Sexist tattoos
* Tattoos associated to prohibited or unauthorized
The policy, however, excludes aesthetic tattoos, such as but not limited to eyebrows, eyeliner or lips. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)