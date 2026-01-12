PNP looking for 10 more vehicles linked to Zaldy Co

THE Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) is looking for 10 more vehicles linked to embattled former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, a key figure in the ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference Monday, January 12, 2026, PNP-HPG director Brigadier General Hansel Marantan said that based on information provided to them, there were supposedly 24 vehicles linked to Co at the parking lot of a condominium building in Bonifacio Global City.

During the implementation of a search warrant by combined forces from the PNP, Bureau of Customs, and Land Transportation Office on January 8, only 14 vehicles were found at the site.

Marantan said eight vehicles seized during the operation were covered by the search warrant, while four others were subjected to the HPG’s vehicle clearance investigation following reports that they contained spurious documents and other contraband.

Of the 14 seized vehicles, which have an estimated value of over P145 million, 12 were brought and placed under the custody of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), while the two damaged vehicles remained at the condominium parking area.

“Kukunin pa ’yung dalawa. ’Yung isa, walang susi. ’Yung isa, may susi pero parang hindi mapaandar. Since they’re luxury vehicles, we are very careful. Baka masira namin,” Marantan said.

(The two will still be taken. One has no key. The other has a key but cannot be started. Since they’re luxury vehicles, we are very careful. We might damage them.)

Marantan said they were able to obtain the keys to some of the vehicles parked in the building that are linked to Co.

“May mga listahan kami na gusto naming malaman kasi ang information is coming from their team also. Makukuha ba namin ’yung mga information na ’yan kung walang magsasabi sa kanila,” he said.

(We have lists that we want to verify because the information is also coming from their team. How can we obtain that information if no one informs them?)

“Siguro ang tanong ninyo, bakit [kami] may susi, that’s a good question. Sila ang nagbigay ng mga susi sa mga operatiba kasi galit na nga rin ’yung mga tao sa kanila… ’yung grupo nila. Not the lawyers but the personnel, galing sa kanila ’yung mga susi,” Marantan said.

(You may be asking why we have the keys, and that’s a good question. They were the ones who gave the keys to the operatives because even their own people, their group, are already angry with them. Not the lawyers, but the personnel; the keys came from them.)

Marantan, however, refused to confirm or deny whether they also have the keys to the 10 vehicles they are still searching for.

However, he said they already have all the information, including photos, of the said vehicles.

“Kaya nakikiusap kami sa mga drivers, i-surrender ninyo na ’yan. Baka abutan sa inyo. Hindi ninyo rin magagamit ’yan dahil huhulihin din naman kayo sa kalsada at hindi rin naman ninyo maibebenta ’yan. Kapag inabutan pa sa inyo, kayo pa ang mananagot,” Marantan said.

(That’s why we are appealing to the drivers to surrender the vehicles. You might be caught with them. You won’t be able to use them because you will be apprehended on the road, and you won’t be able to sell them either. If you’re caught with them, you will be held liable.)

“Meron nang nakikipag-communicate sa amin, so let’s see if they are truthful with their promise,” he added.

(Some are already communicating with us, so let’s see if they are truthful with their promise.)

Marantan also maintained the legality of the operation.

“Actually, that motor vehicles hindi lang naman 12 yan. It’s more than 24 ang mga dapat ma-examine. Pero because of magaling din sila eh tinatanggal nila ‘yung mga sasakyan at tinatago from one place to another like ‘yung mga air assets nila. Nung the ICI was trying to go deeper on the investigation, suddenly nawala ‘yung mga air assets for some reasons,” Marantan said.

(Actually, those motor vehicles are not just 12. More than 24 should be examined, but because they are clever, they move and hide the vehicles from one place to another—just like their air assets. When the ICI tried to dig deeper into the investigation, the air assets suddenly disappeared for some reason.)

“So there’s malice dito sa mga investigation na ito. Kung you are in good faith to that, bakit hindi mo i-surrender ‘yung mga motor vehicles subject of the investigation para matapos na? Ang problema, some of their advisers are concealing it kaya nahirapan ‘yung mga investigators, tapos magpapauna kayo ng harassment sa amin,” he added.

(So there is malice in these investigations. If you are acting in good faith, why not surrender the motor vehicles under investigation so this can be resolved? The problem is that some of their advisers are concealing them, making it difficult for investigators, and then you accuse us of harassment.)

Co, the former chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, was accused of pocketing billions of pesos in public funds funneled through anomalous flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)