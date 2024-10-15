PNP looks into links between cops in ‘sensational’ murder cases

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will be looking into the possible links between those behind the murder of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga and Tanauan City, Batangas Mayor Antonio Halili.

“This is a sad time for the PNP, for the institution, dahil sa mga lumalabas po na mga statements and revelations na merong alleged involvement ‘yung some active PNP personnel sa mga kaso na ito,” PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said in a press conference on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

(This is a sad time for the PNP, for the institution, because of the statements and revelations that some active PNP personnel are allegedly involved in these cases.)

“Hindi natin ito titingnan sa institusyon na pinanggalingan because individual choice ito ng mga pulis, bagamat ang affectation niya ay talagang sa institution, but the institution remain strong. This is a challenging time for the institution but confident ang PNP leadership na malalampasan ito,” she added.

(We will not look at the institution where it came from because it is an individual choice of the police, although his affectation is really with the institution, but the institution remains strong. This is a challenging time for the institution but the PNP leadership is confident that it will overcome this.)

Halili, who was killed by a sniper while attending a weekly flag raising on the morning of July 2, 2018, and Barayuga, who was killed by a lone motorcycle-riding suspect in July 2020, were both linked to the illegal drug trade amid the war against illegal narcotics during the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police investigations on the two cases reached nothing but a blank wall over the years.

On the case of Barayuga, police are set to file murder and frustrated murder charges against retired Police Colonels Royina Garma, resigned Napolcom commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza, dismissed police officer Nelson Mariano, Awol Police Sergeant Jeremy Kausapin alias Toks, and one John Doe who allegedly served as the gunman.

This is based on the revelation made by Mendoza during a recent House quad committee inquiry on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration.

Fajardo said they are also reopening the cold case of Halili based on the revelation made by Garma on October 11, also during the continuation of the hearing, tagging a certain group of policemen as the suspects.

She particularly named a Major Albotra who was at that time assigned at the Central Visayas regional office.

“According to him, Mr. Chair. During that time kasi kapag mayroon ng grapevine, it would appear na it is an operation, nagkakaroon ng code of silence,” said Garma.

“It’s real talk, Mr. Chair sa PNP. Tahimik na, matatakot na yung iba. Matatakot na rin even RDs (regional directors)…It became a culture,” she added.

In a television interview, recognizing that he is the one being alluded to by Garma, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Paul Albotra denied her allegations, saying that Garma might only be confused.

Garma also directly implicated Duterte in the state-sponsored EJKs amid the controversial bloody drug war when over 6,000 suspected drug personalities were killed.

“The CIDG is now in the process of retrieving, restudying and assessing kung saan saan ba humantong at naging direksyon ng investigation with respect dito sa pagpatay kay mayor Halili and not only dito sa case ni Mayor Halili (where the investigation led with respect to the killing of mayor Halili, and not only about the case of Mayor Halili),” said Fajardo.

“Lahat ng mga sensational cases involving particularly ‘yung mga elected officials na napatay during the time na sinasabi nga na naging ganito ‘yung sistema. So eto ‘yung ginagawa ng CIDG ngayon,” she added.

(All the sensational cases involving particularly the elected officials who were killed during the time when the system was allegedly like this. So this is what CIDG is doing now.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)