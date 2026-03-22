PNP looks into Roblox’s security risk for children

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to investigate the extent of potential abuses through gaming platform Roblox.

In a statement, Nartatez said this move comes after authorities flagged Roblox over reports it may have been used in cases involving child exploitation.

Reports indicated that some users have taken advantage of the platform’s interactive features to groom minors.

“We are looking into possible crimes, including sexual predation, grooming, and exploitation of minors,” Nartatez said.

The CICC has reportedly given Roblox until the end of the month to explain the safety measures it has in place to protect young users, as part of broader government efforts to secure digital spaces for children.

Nartatez stressed that authorities will not allow children to be exposed to harmful online environments.

The top cop also ordered the intensified monitoring of other online gaming platforms, particularly those with large numbers of young users, citing risks that these platforms could be used for grooming and other forms of exploitation.

“Our mandate of serving and protecting the people now encompasses cyberspace, especially for children. This is what modern policing means, and the PNP has been keeping up,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)