PNP: Marcoleta stable but unfit to stand trial

Bayani said Marcoleta underwent a series of examinations, including blood chemistry tests, an electrocardiogram (ECG), chest X-ray, 2D echocardiogram, and a cervical spine X-ray.

Marcoleta, 72, is also under continuous blood pressure monitoring.

“Right now, his blood pressure is fluctuating. Considering his age and his comorbidities, and since Senator Marcoleta is a known hypertensive patient, we need to closely monitor his blood pressure,” Bayani said.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, Marcoleta’s blood pressure was recorded at 140/90 mmHg, with readings ranging from 130 to 140 systolic and 80 to 100 diastolic.

Bayani added that the senator continues to experience occasional chest and neck pain, but she described Marcoleta’s overall condition as clinically stable.

Asked whether Marcoleta was stable but unfit to stand trial, Bayani responded in the affirmative.

She explained that while the senator’s symptoms come and go, his blood pressure remains unstable because of his hypertension.

Bayani said doctors expect Marcoleta to remain under observation while awaiting laboratory results, adding that his confinement could extend for another two days if necessary.

She also said all the medical facilities and equipment needed for his evaluation are available at the PNP Health Service.

According to Bayani, only Marcoleta’s family members and legal counsel have been allowed to visit him.

However, she confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte visited the senator from around 7:30 a.m. to about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Marcoleta and three others, former Anakalusugan representative Mike Defensor and businessmen Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viral, are facing plunder charges filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the alleged undeclared P75 million in campaign donations that the lawmaker received during the 2025 election period.

All the respondents were arrested on Monday following the issuance of arrest warrants by the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Defensor and the two businessmen were committed to the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, while Marcoleta was brought to the PNP General Hospital. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)