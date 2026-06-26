PNP mobilizes nationwide support for DepEd school safety measures

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered all police units nationwide to support the Department of Education's (DepEd) actively strengthened school safety measures following the shooting incident at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., said on Friday that the police organization will fully support the nationwide school security initiatives being implemented by Education Secretary Sonny Angara to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and school personnel nationwide.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen school security and ensure a safe learning environment for every Filipino student.

“The PNP fully supports the directives of President Marcos Jr. and Secretary Angara to strengthen school safety nationwide. We have directed all police regional and local units to closely coordinate with DepEd officials, conduct security assessments, increase police visibility around schools, and actively participate in intelligence-sharing and threat-monitoring efforts,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“Our goal is to help create a safe and secure learning environment where students can focus on their education without fear,” he added.

The DepEd recently launched a nationwide, multi-agency effort to strengthen school safety following the Tacloban City shooting. Among the measures being implemented are a nationwide school safety audit, increased police visibility around schools, a review of existing school safety policies, and the allocation of funds for security equipment and infrastructure improvements.

In support of these efforts, Nartatez directed all police regional offices and local units to coordinate closely with DepEd officials in their respective areas and provide assistance in security assessments and preventive measures.

“Our approach is community-oriented and preventive rather than intrusive. Police officers deployed near schools will engage with students, teachers, and parents in a professional and approachable manner, focusing on safety, trust-building, and rapid response to concerns,” the PNP chief noted.

“We want our presence to provide reassurance and confidence, not anxiety, while ensuring that potential threats are deterred before they escalate,” he added.

PNP warns vs. copycat risks

Nartatez also said the PNP supports a thorough government review of violent video games amid concerns that prolonged exposure to such content may contribute to copycat behavior among vulnerable minors.

He said the PNP recognizes the need to examine the possible effects of violent video games on children and adolescents, particularly following recent incidents of youth violence that have alarmed the public.

“The PNP supports a thorough and evidence-based study of the possible effects of violent video games on children and adolescents. We believe any proposal, including restrictions or a ban, should be carefully evaluated by Congress and relevant agencies to ensure that policies are grounded in research and the best interests of our youth,” said Nartatez.

Earlier, Remulla called for Congress and concerned government agencies to study possible measures against violent video games, including a potential ban on titles such as Gorebox.

Remulla raised concerns that repeated exposure to violent content may desensitize young people to violence and death, especially after a shooting incident at a school in Tacloban City involving 14- and 15-year-old suspects. The attack left three students dead and injured several others.

Nartatez said the PNP remains cautious about drawing conclusions on the causes of violent behavior but acknowledged concerns that certain forms of content may influence vulnerable individuals.

“The PNP recognizes concerns that repeated exposure to violent content may influence some vulnerable individuals, particularly minors,” he said.

“While violent behavior is often driven by multiple factors, we cannot ignore the possibility that certain forms of content may contribute to the normalization of violence and increase the risk of imitation or copycat behavior,” the PNP chief added.

He also tasked the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to monitor publicly accessible online spaces where school violence, copycat attacks, or violent extremist content may be glorified.

“We encourage parents, schools, and communities to take an active role in monitoring children's online activities and promoting responsible digital engagement. Protecting our youth requires a whole-of-society approach involving families, educators, law enforcement, and policymakers,” Nartatez stressed. (PNA)