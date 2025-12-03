PNP morale ‘high’ despite cops linked to crimes

THE morale of the Philippine National Police (PNP) remains high as the organization continues to implement aggressive reforms, including internal cleansing, acting PNP chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

“There are, of course, some personnel still engaging in misconduct, but our internal disciplinary mechanisms and integrity monitoring efforts will ensure we cleanse our ranks,” Nartatez said in a press conference in Camp Crame Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

“Will this lower the morale of our personnel? No. Our people’s morale remains high. At least 95 percent of our personnel are performing their duties honorably, and it is only fair that we act decisively against the five percent or fewer who tarnish the image of the PNP. They will be dismissed,” he added.

Nartatez made the statement following the arrest of six police personnel involved in the pilferage of P13 million in cash evidence collected during a raid last year.

This came amid the alleged involvement of nine police personnel in the torture of an alleged murder suspect, as well as six drug operatives accused of raping a Grade 9 student in Cavite.

He said the PNP’s swift action on these incidents proves that the organization continues to transform and uphold high standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism.

In his assumption speech, Nartatez vowed to intensify the monitoring of erring police personnel as part of efforts to win back the trust and confidence of the Filipino people.

He committed to promptly recognizing police officers who perform well but warned that he would be tough on those who tarnish the organization’s image.

Under Nartatez’s watch, 1,339 administrative cases involving 2,308 personnel were resolved.

Of these, 428 personnel were dismissed from the service, 71 were demoted, and 448 were suspended, while others received various administrative penalties.

A total of 1,152 cases were also dismissed.

Nartatez reiterated that those found guilty of wrongdoing will be held fully accountable under both criminal and administrative law, in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive for the PNP to remain a disciplined and accountable institution where public trust is protected and any form of corruption or misconduct is addressed swiftly.

“This serves as a clear message that the PNP leadership will not tolerate any behavior that undermines the integrity of our organization,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)