PNP moves to curb domestic abuse within its ranks

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered an urgent review of its early warning, reporting and disciplinary protocols to strengthen accountability and prevent violence against women within its ranks.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed to enforce strict discipline and hold abusive police personnel accountable, particularly those accused of domestic violence.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence against women, especially when the alleged perpetrator is a member of the police service sworn to protect the people. We will ensure that the allegations are properly investigated and that any personnel found liable will face the appropriate sanctions under the law,” he said.

The directive followed complaints filed before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against several police officers over alleged violence against women and domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, a teacher from Mindanao filed an administrative complaint before Napolcom against her live-in partner, a police corporal assigned to Camp Crame, over alleged abuse spanning nearly nine years.

In a separate case, another woman sought Napolcom’s assistance over alleged physical, mental and emotional abuse by her live-in partner, a police officer. She also reported that their young child had suffered abuse.

The complainants reportedly submitted closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage documenting the alleged abuse to Napolcom.

Nartatez directed concerned PNP units to coordinate closely with Napolcom and provide the necessary support during the proceedings.

He stressed that accountability must remain a cornerstone of the police service, with disciplinary measures imposed impartially whenever warranted by the evidence.

“Discipline must begin within our own ranks and preventing abuse requires more than policies on paper. We must strengthen early reporting, intervention, and accountability mechanisms to ensure that warning signs are addressed before they lead to further harm,” Nartatez said./ TPM