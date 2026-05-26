PNP moves to revoke Dela Rosa’s gun licenses, firearm registrations

THE Philippine National Police–Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) has recommended the cancellation of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and the registration of his firearms following developments tied to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, FEO legal officer Lieutenant Colonel Domer Tadeo said the office had already begun a motu proprio investigation even before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) formally sought the cancellation of Dela Rosa’s firearm privileges.

“So last week, we already gathered the necessary evidence regarding the cancellation or revocation of the LTOPF and firearms registration of our good senator, and we evaluated the grounds to be used insofar as the ICC warrant of arrest is concerned,” said Tadeo.

Tadeo said the FEO’s License Revocation and Restoration Board deliberated on the matter earlier Tuesday and identified the legal basis for the recommended cancellation.

“As I said earlier, the process already started last week. This morning, our board conducted its deliberation. Our board is only a collegial recommendatory body,” he explained.

“With that, we identified the ground to be used in revoking or cancelling the LTOPF and firearm registrations of our good senator, together with the confiscation of the firearms,” he added.

According to Tadeo, the recommendation is anchored on Section 4(g) of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, which bars individuals facing certain criminal charges from holding firearm licenses.

The final decision, however, will still come from the FEO chief, who acts as the delegated authority.

“The FEO board recommends cancellation,” Tadeo said, adding that a decision may be issued “within a week.”

Once approved, Dela Rosa will be formally notified of the cancellation order and may seek reconsideration through a legal counsel.

Tadeo said Dela Rosa also has the option to voluntarily surrender his firearms.

Tadeo clarified that the senator would not be required to personally appear before the FEO since legal processes may be handled through his lawyer.

However, authorities warned that failure to surrender the firearms could trigger police operations.

“If the firearms are not surrendered, the team coming from the FEO or the Civil Security Group will proceed to the address for the confiscation,” Tadeo said.

Asked whether police action would follow if the firearms remain unturned over, he replied: “Definitely police action will be done through proper and legal means.”

Tadeo declined to disclose the number of firearms registered under Dela Rosa’s name, citing privacy protections despite circulating reports online.

“The FEO is of the position that we will not divulge the number of firearms because it is personal information protected by the Data Privacy Act,” he said.

In a separate interview in Malacañang, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez said there are around a hundred firearms registered under Dela Rosa’s name.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) tagged Dela Rosa as “armed and dangerous.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier gave a go signal for the NBI and the PNP to arrest Dela Rosa after the Supreme Court denied the lawmaker’s petition for a temporary restraining order against his arrest.

The warrant stemmed from a case involving alleged crimes against humanity tied to the implementation of the bloody drug war during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

After three days of staying in the Senate premises after he was placed under protective custody, Dela Rosa left along with Senator Robin Padilla during the wee hours of May 14 following a shooting incident in the Senate complex. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)