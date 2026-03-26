PNP nabs illegal online-sabong, 170 arrested

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested 170 individuals during a raid on an illegal 24-hour e-sabong operation inside a coliseum in Tondo.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region conducted the operation Tuesday, March 24.

The facility holds a permit for physical cockfight betting but lacks authorization for online betting.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. suspended e-sabong operations nationwide through Executive Order 9 issued in December 2022. The order mandates strict enforcement against illegal gambling.

Following the operation, Nartatez said he has ordered an intensified nationwide campaign against illegal online cockfighting operations, warning that more “e-sabong” hubs will be shut down.

Nartatez said the operation underscores the police force’s push to dismantle organized illegal gambling networks that operate despite a nationwide ban.

“We are intensifying intelligence-driven operations nationwide. This crackdown will continue until these illegal gambling hubs are completely dismantled,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez described illicit e-sabong operations as a driver of criminal activity and financial distress.

“Illegal e-sabong is a breeding ground for crime. It leads to financial ruin for families and fuels petty crimes just to sustain betting. It erodes the moral fiber of our communities,” Nartatez said.

He said these hubs involve unregulated gatherings and tax evasion, creating an environment where lawlessness thrives.

The PNP conducts nationwide intelligence mapping to identify other illegal networks operating through physical coliseums or online platforms.

Nartatez issued a warning to operators: “Stop now because we will find you. We will not stop until all illegal gambling operations are dismantled. You cannot hide behind a screen forever.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)