PNP, NBI move to probe viral fake medical bulletin of Marcos

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have launched an investigation on the social media posting of a fake medical bulletin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he already tasked the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to mobilize a team that will investigate and coordinate with other agencies in holding responsible those behind the attempt to mislead the public in relation to the President’s condition.

“I have already tasked the PNP-ACG to help in the conduct of an investigation aimed at identifying those responsible for this. This is really disrespectful, insensitive and gross violation of the law,” said Nartatez.

The top cop said that while the PNP understands the political situation and fully respects everyone’s freedom of expression, the manufacture and circulation of fake documents targeting anybody is malicious and in violation of the law.

“This must be looked into because it is clearly aimed at misleading the public. While we in the PNP fully respect the freedom of expression of every Filipino and every netizen, we are certain that this kind of action is not part of that freedom,” he added.

Nartatez urged netizens to be responsible in the use of social media.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the NBI is also mandated to probe the circulation of the “fabricated and malicious” claims about the Chief Executive’s health.

“Hindi kailangang idulog. Mabilis ang NBI umaksyon. Alam naman nila kung ano ang nangyayari sa gobyerno natin at sa ating kapaligiran. (It doesn’t need to be reported. The NBI acts quickly. They already know what’s happening in our government and in our surroundings.) So, without even an order coming from the President, the NBI is mandated to investigate this matter,” said Castro.

“Dapat lang tingnan ito dahil hindi na po biro ang biruin ang kondisyon, kalusugan ng Pangulo...Alam po natin na mabilis umaksyon ang NBI para maimbestigahan kung sino po ang nasa likod nito,” she added.

(This should really be looked into because the President’s condition and health are no joking matter. We know that the NBI acts quickly to investigate who is behind this.)

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier condemned the circulation of fabricated medical documents and warned the public about its real intent.

It assured that Marcos is well, fully capable of discharging his official responsibilities, and continues to actively perform his duties.

The hospital where the document allegedly originated also denied the authenticity of the document. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)