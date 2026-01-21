PNP neutralizes ‘armed, wanted’ Kalinga politician

POLICE neutralized an “armed and dangerous” Kalinga politician wanted for multiple murder cases, including an ambush in 2002 that left two policemen dead.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Corey Dickpus, who was included in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) list of most wanted persons due to standing arrest warrants for multiple murder cases, was killed after engaging police in an operation at dawn on Tuesday, January 20.

Dickpus’ string of criminal offenses dated back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, including an ambush on Special Action Force (SAF) commandos that resulted in the deaths of two policemen.

Despite the charges leveled against him, Dickpus earned a reputation for being untouchable after serving multiple terms as barangay captain and vice mayor of Lubuagan town.

He ran as an independent candidate for vice mayor of Lubuagan in the 2025 midterm elections but lost.

After several failed attempts to arrest him in the past, local police forces, backed by SAF personnel, tracked Dickpus down in Barangay Poblacion.

Intelligence reports indicating that Dickpus was fully armed were confirmed when he engaged the arresting team in a gunfight that lasted about 30 minutes.

“Our personnel on the ground were fully aware of the background of the subject of the arrest warrant, and this became instrumental in the planning and execution of the measures to arrest him,” Nartatez said.

Dickpus was wounded during the gunfight. He was arrested and brought to the Kalinga District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Seized during the operation were an M16 rifle with an M203 grenade launcher, an M14 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, 19 rounds of 40mm ammunition, five magazines for the M14 rifle, five magazines for the M16 rifle, and two magazines for the caliber .45 pistol.

“This operation is proof of your PNP’s dedication and commitment to enforcing the law, no matter how challenging and risky it is. This should also serve as a strong message to everybody never to challenge the power and authority of the police,” Nartatez said.

“I commend all the personnel who took part in the planning and execution of the operation to arrest this fugitive. You proved once again that no task is too hard if we work together to honor our commitment to serve and protect the Filipino people,” he added.

Nartatez also assured full medical and other necessary support for the policeman who was wounded during the operation. The officer is now in stable condition. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)