PNP: No evidence yet linking Markle Jr. to alleged sexual crimes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has so far found no evidence linking Thomas Markle Jr. to the alleged child sexual abuse activities involving his father, Thomas Markle Sr., but investigators are continuing to look into his possible involvement.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, November 9, 2026, that investigators are examining the elder Markle’s associates, activities and personal belongings for possible leads, including those that could implicate his son.

“As of now, there is no evidence to show that his son is involved but just like what I’m saying, we are investigating his associates, his activities and other personal effects that we could investigate and that includes his son,” Nartatez said at a press conference.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating closely with other law enforcement agencies, particularly authorities in the United States.