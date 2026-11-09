PNP: No evidence yet linking Markle Jr. to alleged sexual crimes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has so far found no evidence linking Thomas Markle Jr. to the alleged child sexual abuse activities involving his father, Thomas Markle Sr., but investigators are continuing to look into his possible involvement.
PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, November 9, 2026, that investigators are examining the elder Markle’s associates, activities and personal belongings for possible leads, including those that could implicate his son.
“As of now, there is no evidence to show that his son is involved but just like what I’m saying, we are investigating his associates, his activities and other personal effects that we could investigate and that includes his son,” Nartatez said at a press conference.
Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating closely with other law enforcement agencies, particularly authorities in the United States.
“We are looking also of possible violations if there would be or possible violations that he committed here in the Philippines, including his cohort of course because when he was here, he could not have simply been left here all by himself,” he said.
Markle Sr., 82, the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stayed in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu, for nine months before leaving the country in the second quarter of 2026 following a hospitalization that resulted in the amputation of his leg.
On October 23, Markle Jr. turned over to Philippine authorities electronic devices and other personal belongings allegedly belonging to his father.
These included three memory cards and a cellphone that were later found to contain suspected child sexual abuse material, according to police findings.
The discovery prompted an investigation into the elder Markle, who was arrested in Florida on November 6 on a federal complaint alleging possession of child sexual abuse material, including photographs of himself with naked minor girls.
Earlier, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla identified Markle Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation on November 5, citing witness information that authorities were looking into. However, he stressed that the younger Markle had not been treated as a suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)