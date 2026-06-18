PNP: No formal communication yet on alleged ICC warrants

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has not received any formal communication regarding the alleged arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against some personalities.

In a statement on Thursday, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police organization has not been furnished with any official document that would require police action.

"As of this time, the PNP has not received any official communication, documentation, or directive from any government agency regarding the alleged ICC warrants. We rely on formal processes and verified information, not speculation or social media posts," Nartatez said.

He issued the statement amid a circulating social media post claiming that arrest warrants had already been issued against an incumbent lawmaker and two former police officials.

Since no official document has yet been relayed to the PNP, Nartatez said no special instructions have been issued to police units to monitor or track any individual.

Nartatez said all police personnel have instead been reminded to follow established procedures in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that all actions of law enforcement agencies remain anchored in the rule of law, due process, and established legal processes while maintaining professionalism and institutional neutrality.

He added the PNP continues to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Immigration for situational awareness should any formal request emerge from competent authorities.

He also said the PNP remains prepared to carry out its duties whenever required by law, but that any action by the police must be based on legitimate orders and properly transmitted documents.

"The PNP will perform its mandate in accordance with the Constitution, existing laws, and established procedures. We will neither preempt the process nor neglect our responsibilities," Nartatez said. (PNA)