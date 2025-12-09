PNP no info on Bato’s whereabouts

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has no information yet on the whereabouts of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa amid reports on the release of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“As of now, we don't know about his whereabouts...Wala naman siyang warrant of arrest or basis for the arrest,” PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in an interview.

Over the weekend, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque warned Dela Rosa as he claimed that the ICC already issued an arrest order against him.

"Senator Bato, your warrant of arrest is out! H'wag ka pa-kidnap! Insist that you have the right to be brought before a Philippine Court first!" he said.

Several weeks ago, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla also claimed that an arrest warrant against the former chief PNP is out.

The Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government said they do not have any information about the arrest warrant.

Since November 10, Dela Rosa was no show in any of the hearings in the Senate.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said Dela Rosa told them in their group chat with their fellow lawmakers that he will beat his record for hiding.

Lacson went into hiding abroad in 2010 following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him over his alleged involvement in the 2010 killings of publicist Salvador “Bubby” Dacer and his driver, Emmanuel Corbito.

He became a fugitive for at least 15 months, before he returned to the country in March 2011 after charges against him were withdrawn. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)