PNP: No info on threats vs Quiboloy

“Sa ngayon, except for his pronouncement ay wala pong natatanggap na information ang PNP with respect to the threat against his life but if Pastor Quiboloy has basis for saying that, as always po not only limited to him, lahat ng tao whether it’s a government official or ordinary citizen na may natatanggap pong banta sa kanyang buhay ay lagi naman pong ready mag-provide ang PNP ng appropriate security if there is a request for one,” he added.

On Tuesday, February 20, Quiboloy issued an audio recording saying that based on information from a reliable source, the US and Philippine government are working together to eliminate him either through rendition or assassination.

He said the plan is related to his cases to which he was indicted to by a US court, such as sex trafficking by force including of children, money laundering and fraud and coercion, among others.

He said authorities are surveying his compounds 24/7 as they plan to conduct raids where they will plant firearms and illegal drugs as evidence.

Quiboloy said the US government has placed a $2 million bounty on his head.

The KJC leader is also at the brink of getting arrested after the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier issued subpoenas against him to compel him to attend their ongoing investigation concerning KJC and Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), respectively.

On February 7, the House committee on legislative franchises issued a subpoena against Quiboloy amid its ongoing probe into SMNI, which is owned by Swara Sug Media Corporation, the broadcasting arm of KJC.

The Senate issued the subpoena against Quiboloy on Monday, February 19, amid the ongoing investigation by the Senate committee on women and children on the alleged crimes committed within the KJC.

It includes sexual and physical abuses allegedly being done by Quiboloy himself.

Several former members of KJC testified before the Senate proceeding and shared their ordeals within the religious organization and on the hands of the “appointed son of God.”

Quiboloy earlier maintained he will only face the accusations against him in a court of law.

Meanwhile, Fajardo said the PNP is prepared to extend assistance to the House of Representatives and the Senate for the service subpoena against Quiboloy.

“Yes, I understand may inissue na subpoena ang Senate requiring the attendance of Pastor Quiboloy and we have to wait if Pastor Quiboloy will respond doon sa subpoena na ipinadala but if the Congress and the Senate will seek the assistance of the PNP in serving the subpoena, then we are ready to assist them but for now let us wait for the response ni Pastor Quiboloy,” she said.

“For the meantime, [we] will not interfere for now kasi wala pa naman official request na nanggagaling sa Senate and since the subpoena power is exercise of authority of the Senate and ibigay natin sa kanila…but in case there is an official request from the Senate for the service of that subpoena, then the PNP is ready to provide. That is the same case also pagka may mga other process naman na inirerequest ang Congress nag aassist ang PNP not only limited in this case,” Fajardo added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)