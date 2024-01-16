PNP: No missing case folders of erring cops at NCRPO

THERE are no missing case folders of policemen facing administrative charges as reported earlier particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), said the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the reported missing case folders were only “misplaced.”

“Ang nangyari lang doon nung nagpa-account ‘yung ating regional director NCRPO (National Capital region Police Office) si Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez, there are some folders na hindi kaagad naipalabas. However, nung nagconduct sila ng accounting, kausap ko mismo ‘yung personnel head kanina si Colonel Rodel Pastor ay wala naman pong nawawala,” she said.

(What happened was when our regional director NCRPO (National Capital region Police Office) Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez asked for an account, there are some folders that were not immediately released. But when they conducted the accounting, I was talking to the personnel head earlier, Colonel Rodel Pastor, and nothing was missing.)

“Kinuwento niya sa akin ‘yung kanilang office, particularly ‘yung DLOS (Discipline Law and Order Section) wherein ito ‘yung repository ng ating mga admin case folder ay may mga naglipat-lipat ng opisina. Nag-iba-iba din ‘yung mga personnel na humawak nitong mga case folder, so ang nakita dito talaga na problema ay hindi nagkaroon ng proper turnover,” she added.

(He told me that their office, particularly the DLOS (Discipline Law and Order Section) is the repository of our admin case folders, but some have transferred offices. The personnel who handled these case folders also differ, so what was really seen as a problem was that there was no proper turnover.)

On Friday, January 12, Nartatez said that when he took the helm of the NCRPO in July 2023, he found out that some case folders of erring cops are missing while there were cases that were already resolved but were yet to be implemented.

He then said that they are investigating the possibility that these erring policemen were in cahoots with each other to delay the resolution of these cases.

This prompted PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda to order the conduct of accounting of all case folders in all police regional offices.

Fajardo said Acorda’s order remains in effect.

She said the PNP has a database of all administrative cases of erring cops.

Since July 2023, the NCRPO resolved a total of 800 administrative cases, which resulted in the dismissal of around 300 erring police personnel.

From July 20, 2022 to January 10, 2024, a total of 3,998 administrative cases of erring cops from all over the country have been resolved by the PNP. This resulted in the dismissal of 991 police personnel, including 65 who tested positive for illegal drug use. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)