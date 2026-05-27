PNP: ‘No special treatment’ for Dela Rosa amid ICC arrest warrant

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, that Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will not receive special treatment despite his long-standing ties to the police organization as a former PNP chief.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police actions involving Dela Rosa would be carried out in accordance with the law and established procedures.

“The Philippine National Police operates strictly on legal frameworks and our sworn oath to serve and protect, meaning no individual is above the law regardless of rank or title,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief emphasized that while police officers continue to hold institutional respect for Dela Rosa, this would not affect the enforcement of lawful orders.

“While our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato dela Rosa as a former PNP chief, we assure the public that there will be no special treatment, and our personnel will execute all lawful directives with absolute professionalism, impartiality, and transparency,” he added.

Nartatez also directed all police units to strictly observe standard operating procedures in any operation related to Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.

He instructed commanders to avoid preferential treatment and prevent unauthorized disclosures that could compromise legal procedures.

The statement came after questions were raised over whether police officers would strictly enforce legal processes involving Dela Rosa, who once headed the country’s police force and remains influential within the institution.

According to the PNP, the organization is coordinating with concerned government agencies to ensure the orderly implementation of any legal process involving the senator.

Nartatez said police officers are expected to remain disciplined and uphold the integrity of the organization amid heightened public scrutiny.

“We expect all officers to uphold standard operating procedures without fear or favor, and we explicitly appeal to Senator Dela Rosa’s enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to cooperate fully with the legal process,” he said.

He added that the conduct of police personnel in the coming days would reflect on the credibility and accountability of the institution.

“The eyes of the nation are on us, and the PNP will remain a professional, disciplined institution that honors the badge by executing its mandates with maximum restraint, strict adherence to human rights, and total accountability,” Nartatez added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)