PNP on alert for possible protests over US strike on Venezuela

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is closely monitoring the United States (US) Embassy in Manila and other critical areas for possible protests following recent developments involving US military operations in Venezuela.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units are on standby to monitor potential mass demonstrations at sensitive locations and ensure that they remain orderly and peaceful, emphasizing that public safety remains the PNP’s top priority.

“We are prepared for any protest action and similar activities. Our police units, especially in Metro Manila and other urban areas, are monitoring the situation in their respective areas and ready to respond to any eventuality,” Nartatez said.

“Our units are closely monitoring the US Embassy and other critical locations. Mayroon tayong mga police personnel na naka-standby upang matiyak na magiging maayos at mapayapa ang mga lugar na ito,” he added.

The US military launched a large-scale military operation against Venezuela on January 3, involving airstrikes and ground action reportedly aimed at dismantling narcotics trafficking and criminal networks linked to the Venezuelan government.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were reportedly captured and transported to New York to face charges.

Following this, several groups and lawmakers in the Philippines urged the National Government to condemn the US government over its military operations.

Nartatez has instructed all local police units, especially the Metro Manila Police District (MPD) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), to remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with local government units and barangay officials to monitor the security situation in strategic locations.

“May dagdag tayo na presensiya ng ating kapulisan sa mga strategic locations para maagapan ang anumang posibleng kaguluhan. Sa ngayon wala pa naman tayong namomonitor na mga kilos-protesta but we are anticipating na mayroong mga grupo na magkakasa ng mga pagkilos,” Nartatez said.

(We have increased the presence of our police personnel in strategic locations to prevent any possible disturbances. As of now, we have not monitored any protest actions, but we are anticipating that there may be groups that will stage activities.)

Intelligence units have also been tasked to monitor social media and public forums for any potential protest plans or security threats. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)