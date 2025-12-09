PNP on alert for ‘retaliation’ after Dawlah Islamiyah leader’s arrest

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered all police units in central and western parts of Mindanao to be on alert for possible retaliatory attack following the killing of a high-ranking leader and bomb expert of the terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah–Hassan Group (DI-HG).

In a statement, Nartatez said the police are working closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through its local commanders, to ensure the security and safety of the public.

“Our personnel on the ground maintain high level of alert and continuously strengthen defensive position to deter any possible retaliatory attack while also ensuring the safety and security of the civilian population in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said.

On Sunday, December 7, suspected terrorist identified as Ustadz Mohammad Usman Solaiman, the reported amir of DI-HG, was killed during a military operation in Barangay Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Solaiman was believed to be an expert bomb maker behind a series of bomb attacks targeting bus units across Mindanao.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP, together with the military, is fully prepared to secure the area and maintain peace and order.

“We are ready to maintain stability in the area with the assistance of our colleagues in the military,” he said.

The top cop also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the presence of lawless elements or local terror groups in their communities.

“I urge the public to remain calm and immediately inform authorities if you have information about these lawless elements or other local terror groups,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)