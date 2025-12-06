PNP on alert for TD Wilma

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday directed all concerned police offices and units to prepare for the adverse effects of Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma.

In a statement, Nartatez said coordination with local government units and other concerned agencies will be made to maximize and strategize the government response to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our personnel on the ground were already alerted and they are ready. Coordination will be done with concerned local government units and agencies for public safety that include preemptive evacuation and prepositioning of mobility and rescue assets,” he said.

He reminded officers to continuously monitor forecasts from the weather bureau to guide their preparations in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the PNP to ensure that all government agencies, particularly uniformed personnel, remain on standby for any weather disturbances.

Nartatez said all necessary assets are being readied for preemptive evacuations and emergency operations.

He also encouraged local communities to stay informed, monitor official weather updates, and cooperate with authorities in ensuring their safety amid the possible effects of the weather disturbance. (PNA)