PNP on full alert for Labor Day observation

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) was placed on full alert status in line with the observance of Labor Day on Friday, May 1, 2026.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said a total of 106,633 police personnel will be deployed across the country to ensure the peace and order especially as protest actions are expected during the Labor Day holiday.

“Sapagkat mapapansin natin na tatlong national support units lang ang kasali doon sa orihinal na deployment na 106,000 pero napagpasyahan ng ating chief PNP na si General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. na lahat na po ng units cancelled na po ang leaves para makita na kung kinakailangan lang na deployment ay nandiyan lang madali tayong mag-deploy,” he said.

(Because we noticed that only three national support units were included in the original deployment of 106,000, our PNP chief, General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., decided to cancel all leaves across all units so that, if deployment is needed, the personnel are readily available and can be deployed quickly.)

Tuaño said it has not monitored any imminent threat that aims to disrupt the orderly conduct of the occasion.

“Wala po tayong namonitor kaugnay ng nasabing usapin (military-backed people power) at pati ‘yung mga threat na sinasabi wala rin po pero sinasabi natin bahagi na po ng trabaho ng PNP na ipagpatuloy ang monitoring sa nasabing bagay,” he said.

(We have not monitored any such issue (military-backed people power), and even the alleged threats, there are none as well. However, we are saying that it is already part of the PNP’s duty to continue monitoring this matter.)

“Nananatili na apolitical ang PNP. Hindi po makikisalo or makikihalo sa usaping pang-political ang PNP. Ang pangunahing mandato natin ay peace and order,” he added.

(The PNP remains apolitical. The PNP will not take part in or involve itself in political matters. Our primary mandate is peace and order.)

Tuaño said among the reasons for the raising of the alert status is the 48th Association of the Southeast Asian Nation Leaders’ Summit in Cebu in May. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)