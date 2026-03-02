PNP on heightened alert amid Middle East tensions

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public on Monday, March 2, 2026, that there is no monitored direct threat to the country despite rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a press conference, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the escalating conflict abroad has not posed any immediate danger to the Philippines, but authorities remain on heightened alert.

“With or without the conflict in the Middle East, the PNP is standing firm, especially in our commitment to keep the public safe and maintain peace and order in our communities,” Nartatez said.

He said PNP personnel remain vigilant and proactive as they closely coordinate with other government agencies, especially the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, among others.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified following reported coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian-linked targets.

The strikes were described as efforts to deter further regional aggression, while Iran has vowed retaliation.

Amid concerns over possible spillover effects, Nartatez said the PNP’s intelligence units are closely monitoring developments, including potential terror threats and signs of radicalization.

“The threats in our country are limited to three. Of course, one threat comes from criminal gangs and criminal groups; second is the threat committed or perpetrated by left-leaning groups or communist terrorist groups; and the third one is the Islamic group—such as JI Islamiyah, JI Daesh, and others. So far, here in our jurisdiction, we are monitoring these groups non-stop,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said police visibility has been increased in major urban centers, transport hubs, and vital installations such as the embassies of the involved countries, while random security inspections are being conducted nationwide in coordination with local police units.

“Andiyan ang ating US Embassy, andiyan ang ating Israel Embassy, andiyan ang US and Israel VIPs at ang kanilang mga establisimyento at mga aktibidad. So kailangan natin silang i-secure. Tuloy-tuloy naman iyon, hindi lamang sila kundi tayo rin dahil allied tayo sa dalawang bansang ito at sa iba pang mga bansang kaalyado nila,” he added.



(Our US Embassy is there, our Israel Embassy is there, as well as US and Israeli VIPs, their establishments, and their activities. So we need to secure them. That is continuous—not only for them but for us as well, because we are allied with these two countries and with the other countries allied with them.)

Nartatez urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and cautioned against spreading unverified information and disinformation related to the conflict. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)