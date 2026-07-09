PNP on heightened alert as ‘Inday’ approaches northern Luzon

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed all its regional offices and key operational units on heightened alert as Typhoon “Inday” (Bavi) continues to move closer to northern Luzon, with authorities preparing for possible flooding, strong winds, and other weather-related emergencies.

PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said the police organization has activated its disaster preparedness measures to ensure the safety and security of communities that may be affected by the typhoon.

“In anticipation of the possible effects of Typhoon Bavi, the Philippine National Police has placed all Police Regional Offices, National Support Units, and other concerned units on heightened operational readiness to ensure the safety and security of the public,” Co said during a press briefing.

According to the PNP, Search, Rescue, and Retrieval (SRR) teams, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and other disaster response personnel have been placed on standby for immediate deployment as needed.

The PNP has also inspected and prepositioned rescue equipment, patro vehicles, communication assets, and other emergency response resources in areas expected to be affected by the typhoon.

Co said police units nationwide are coordinating closely with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), local government units, and other emergency response agencies.

The coordination includes assisting in preemptive evacuation efforts, securing evacuation centers, maintaining peace and order, managing traffic, and providing other public safety services before, during, and after the typhoon’s passage.

The PNP has likewise directed all police commanders to continuously monitor weather conditions in their respective areas of responsibility and ensure an immediate response to emergencies and requests for assistance.

“The PNP remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted police services and the protection of lives and property throughout the duration of this weather disturbance,” Co said.

“Rest assured that the Philippine National Police stands ready to respond and will continue working alongside our partner agencies to safeguard our communities before, during, and after the passage of Typhoon Bavi,” he added.

Typhoon Inday slightly weakened on Thursday morning but remains a powerful cyclone as it moves northwestward over the Philippine Sea. The state weather bureau has warned of strong winds, heavy rains, rough seas, and other potential hazards in parts of Northern Luzon and areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon. (TPM)