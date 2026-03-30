PNP on heightened alert for Semana Santa 2026

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) elevated its alert to heightened level to maintain peace and order during the Holy Week exodus.

In a press conference Monday, March 30, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said 59,416 police personnel, augmentation units and volunteers deployed to strategic areas.

These include places of worship, major thoroughfares, transportation hubs, commercial areas and places of convergence.The heightened alert status took effect Palm Sunday, March 29.

In a separate statement, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reminded police commanders to prepare early, deploy properly and maintain visibility on the ground to prevent crimes.

“To our motorists and public, follow traffic laws, avoid unnecessary risks and always prioritize safety. Our HPG (Highway Patrol Group) and ground units are now positioned in key areas to ensure safe and orderly travel,” Nartatez said.

“This week is not only about operations, it is also about reflection. Holy week reminds us that service requires not only strength but patience, restraint and compassion,” he added.

Nartatez said police officers will remain vigilant in monitoring the prices of basic goods to prevent unauthorized price increases.

Nartatez said coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and local government units (LGUs) remains strong to protect consumers against profiteers taking advantage of Middle East tensions.

“We are working closely with concerned government agencies, especially the LGUs through our chiefs of police. We have already arrested a number of people for unauthorized price increases in the past days, we will not hesitate to arrest more in the interest of consumer protection,” Nartatez said.

“We will not allow retailers to take advantage of the situation this Holy Week. I assure our kababayan that your police will remain vigilant so that those engaging in profiteering activities will be held accountable,” he said.

Nartatez made the remark as the DTI confirmed prices of basic consumer goods remain stable, although adjustments may occur in the second half of April.

The DTI met with manufacturers and retailers, who assured sufficient supply and inventory of basic goods despite oil price shocks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)