PNP on heightened alert of Semana Santa 2024

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on heightened alert to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of Semana Santa 2024.

In a message to reporters, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP will be on heightened alert starting 12:01 a.m. March 25 until April 1.

This means that all police personnel are required to be on duty during the said period for the conduct of security operations amid the expected Lenten break exodus.

During the inter-agency meeting held in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday, March 22, PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said almost 140,000 law enforcement personnel, which includes over 52,000 policemen and more than 87,000 force multipliers, will be deployed during the Holy Week, especially in places of convergence such as transport terminals, churches and other religious places, recreational parks, resorts and tourist spots as major thoroughfares.

Representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Tourism (DOT), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were present during the meeting to ensure a whole-government-approach in ensuring peace and order.

“Yes all systems go na tayo para sa Semana Santa,” Acorda said.

“With regards unang-una doon sa criminalities and ‘yung mga petty crimes, ‘yung pickpockets, is always there so it’s part of our monitoring and ‘yung police visibility, but if you are asking on the threat and terrorism, wala tayong natatanggap. But still, gaya nang sinasabi ko palagi, the PNP is always assuming for the worst threat and that is our preparation para lahat ay nababantayan,” he added.

(With regards to criminalities, especially petty crimes like pickpocketing, they are always present so they are part of our monitoring and police visibility efforts. However, if you are asking about threats and terrorism, we have not received any. But still, as I always say, the PNP is always preparing for the worst threat, and that is our preparation so that everything is monitored.)

The LTO and MMDA said among the focus of their deployment, aside from assisting motorists are the colorum vehicles who may take advantage of the influx of passengers looking for a ride to their destinations.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said they will also beef up their operations in waters, noting that if there are colorum in land transportation, there are also colorum off waters, especially in tourist spots.

“May mga bangka kasi wala naman silang permit to operate pero dahil nga sa dami ng mga turista sinasamantala nung iba ang mga ganyan,” he said.

(There are boats operating without permits because of the influx of tourists, and some people take advantage of this situation.)

“Delikado po ito kasi aside from wala silang mga kagamitan para sa safety ng mga pasahero, wala din silang insurance para if may mangyari, na sana wala naman, ay covered nila ang kanilang mga pasahero,” he added.

(This is dangerous because aside from lacking safety equipment for passengers, they also don't have insurance coverage in case, hopefully not, something happens to their passengers.)

Acorda urges the public to be vigilant and to immediately report to the authorities any suspicious activities in their area. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)