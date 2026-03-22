PNP open to raising women recruitment quota to 20%

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. recognized on Sunday, March 22, 2026, the impact of female personnel in guiding the direction of the police force amid the celebration of National Women’s Month.

In a statement, Nartatez expressed support to increasing the agency’s recruitment quota for women to 20 percent, as the organization highlights the growing role of female personnel in law enforcement.

He said the proposed increase -- double the current 10 percent requirement -- aims to ensure a steady pipeline of women who can take on leadership roles within the police force.

As of February 2026, PNP data showed that women account for 52,223 of the organization’s 236,493 personnel, or 22.08 percent of the total force.

This includes 43,847 uniformed personnel, 8,098 non-uniformed staff and 278 cadets.

Nartatez said the figures reflect a shift in the organization’s culture.

“This is not just a number but proof of our evolving culture. In the PNP, capability is not based on gender -- service and dedication matter most. Our women are no longer just supporting; they are leading,” he said.

The PNP chief said he is advocating for the permanent adoption of a 20 percent quota to further strengthen women’s representation and leadership in the force.

He noted that female officers bring valuable perspectives to policing, particularly in handling sensitive cases.

“Female police officers often prioritize empathy and mediation, helping communities feel heard and safer,” Nartatez said.

Several measures have been filed in both chambers of Congress seeking to raise the recruitment quota for women in the PNP, as part of broader efforts to improve gender representation in law enforcement. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)