PNP opens first firearms permit satellite hub in Leyte

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its first Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) Secretariat Satellite Hub in Palo Leyte, the PNP said on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

In a statement, the PNP said PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil led the ceremonial blessing of the Eastern Visayas Command Center and the launch of the PTCFOR Secretariat Satellite Hub at Camp Ruperto Kangleon on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The PTCFOR satellite office aims to streamline the processing of firearm permits for licensed holders in the Eastern Visayas and nearby regions.

This new facility is expected to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of firearm permits, contributing to improved public safety.

The PNP aims to provide more PTCFOR hubs across the country to spare applicants additional expenses since they are no longer required to go to Camp Crame in Quezon City to acquire one.

On the other hand, the Command Center, which was worth P5,127,290, features a war room for strategic planning and a Central Operations Area managed by regional tactical and technical personnel.

It includes a large LED wall providing real-time feeds, maps, and data from body cameras, security cameras, drones, and a TV monitor for vehicle tracking, advancing proactive responses and efficient resource deployment of police personnel.

Marbil said this significant milestone is part of the PNP's continuous effort to modernize and enhance its capabilities, ensuring it remains a reliable and effective police force in maintaining peace and order nationwide.

“Let us wear our uniform with pride and honor. As committed police officers, we safeguard communities and uphold the values of integrity and courage. Together, we embody the essence of public service and strive to improve as public servants,” Marbil told Eastern Visayas police personnel.

Meanwhile, Marbil hailed policemen who were wounded in action and those who were affected by the recent calamity, promising them the leadership’s all-out support in their greatest time of need.

On July 29, 2024, Marbil visited Police Executive Master Sergeant Reynaldo Red and Police Staff Sergeant Francis Olave at NL Villa Hospital in Lipa City to personally check their condition.

Red and Olave sustained serious injury after they were engaged in a firefight while serving a warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Alberto Pineda Malapitan in Sitio Kambingan, Barangay Bulsa, San Juan, Batangas.

Malapitan who started the gunfight was killed.

Red, who sustained a gunshot wound in the mouth, remains in the Intensive Care Unit, while Olave, who was shot in the left thigh, is already in a stable condition.

Marbil awarded both officers with the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting and handed over financial assistance, alongside contributions from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, Inc. (PSMBFI) and the personnel of Police Regional Office 4A.

“Their bravery and commitment to duty exemplify the highest ideals of the PNP,” said Marbil.

“We will ensure they receive the best care and support during their recovery,” he added.

Marbil, along with Police Brigadier General Roderick Agustus Alba, acting director of the Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR), also visited Central Luzon to assist PNP personnel affected by the recent devastation caused by Typhoon Carina.

The PNP chief distributed relief goods and financial assistance to the personnel of the Macabebe and Masantol Municipal Police Stations in Pampanga to highlight the PNP’s commitment to the welfare of its officers and their families during times of crisis.

“Our officers are the backbone of our community’s safety and security. It is our duty to ensure they receive the support they need during these trying times,” the top cop said.

As of July 26, 2024, a total of 2,082 PNP personnel, including 2,027 uniformed and 55 non-uniformed members, have been affected by the onslaught of the combined effects of Southwest Monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina.

In addition to immediate relief efforts, Marbil has instructed the regional director to grant special emergency calamity leave to those severely impacted by the typhoon, further alleviating the burden on those who have suffered significant losses.

Mabil also conducted an assessment of the overall situation in the affected areas, ensuring that all necessary resources are mobilized efficiently to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)