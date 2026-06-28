PNP orders closer coordination with schools to boost safety

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all its regional offices and local stations to strengthen coordination with schools and local government units to enhance security measures for students, particularly during off-campus activities.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move is in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to improve the safety of learners following recent incidents of school violence and accidents involving students.

Under the directive, police units nationwide have been instructed to establish regular coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) to develop security and safety plans for school activities conducted outside campus.

Nartatez encouraged school administrators to coordinate with their local police stations before holding major off-campus events to allow authorities to conduct security assessments, prepare emergency response plans, manage traffic, and coordinate with rescue and medical teams.

He emphasized that effective planning and collaboration among schools, police and local authorities are essential in preventing incidents and ensuring the safety of students.

The PNP also cited the DepEd s request for stronger campus security and increased police visibility following the fatal shooting inside a school in Tacloban City that claimed the lives of three students.

Police commanders have likewise been ordered to include schools in their police visibility and patrol plans while strengthening communication and reporting mechanisms with school officials in their respective areas.

Nartatez said the recent drowning incident involving student-athletes from Ateneo de Manila University during an off-campus activity further underscored the importance of advance coordination and comprehensive safety planning for school events held outside educational institutions.

He said the PNP will continue working closely with DepEd, Ched and local government units to ensure that appropriate security and emergency measures are in place to protect students participating in educational activities both inside and outside school campuses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)