PNP orders deep probe into killing of pro-admin vlogger

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered an exhaustive investigation on the fatal shooting of political vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata in Caloocan City.

Nartatez directed police investigators to examine all possible motives, including whether Lipata’s online political activities may have played a role in the attack.

Lipata, 24, a social media personality known for supporting the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and for her commentaries critical of Vice President Sara Duterte and other Duterte allies, was killed in a predawn attack on Friday, July 18, 2026.

Her live-in partner survived the shooting and remains under medical treatment.

Initial police reports showed that two armed men riding a motorcycle carried out the attack around 3 a.m. in Tierra Nova Subdivision, Barangay 171, Caloocan City.

Investigators said the assailants fled immediately after the shooting, while neighbors rushed to help the victims after hearing successive gunshots.

Nartatez said he has instructed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to leave no angle unchecked, including the possibility that the attack was connected to the victim's political vlogs and social media activities.

He also ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to assist investigators by conducting an extensive review of Lipata's online posts and digital content to help establish possible motives and identify persons of interest.

The PNP chief further directed the NCRPO to provide security for the victim's surviving partner while he recovers in the hospital, recognizing that his testimony could prove crucial to the investigation.

Nartatez condemned the use of violence against individuals for expressing their views, stressing that differences in political beliefs should never result in bloodshed.

He assured the victim's family and supporters that the police force is committed to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting everyone involved in the killing.

The Northern Police District (NPD) has already created a Special Investigation Task Group, dubbed "SITG Mima," to focus exclusively on the case.

Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area and pursuing other investigative leads to identify the gunmen and determine the motive behind the attack.

Lipata, popularly known online as "Mima Alicia," was affiliated with the United Vloggers and Influencers of the Philippines and had built a following through political commentary on social media.

In recent months, her content frequently tackled national political issues, including the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte and criticism of personalities aligned with the Duterte camp.

Police have yet to identify the suspects or establish a definitive motive, but authorities said all investigative angles remain open as efforts continue to bring those responsible to justice. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)