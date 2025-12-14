PNP orders dismissal proceedings vs cop found positive for drug use

PHILIPPINE National Police acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the initiation of dismissal proceedings against a police officer who tested positive for illegal drug use following a targeted and intelligence-driven drug test conducted in Palompon, Leyte.

The policeman, with a rank of Police Corporal and a member of the Palompon Municipal Police Station, tested positive for illegal drugs during a targeted drug test conducted last December 5.

According to the initial investigation, personnel of Team 8 of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group–Visayas Field Unit received information that the police officer was allegedly involved in the use of illegal drugs in September 2025.

After a series of validations, which confirmed the information, Team 8 formulated Target Intelligence Packet “K9” to include him in a random drug testing.

The drug test result, claimed on December 13, showed that the policeman tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

Nartatez directed the immediate filing of administrative cases in accordance with existing PNP rules, with dismissal from the service among the penalties being pursued should the charges be proven.

He also emphasized that criminal cases may follow if supported by evidence, as he underscored that no one in the organization is exempt from accountability.

Nartatez said this sends a strong and unmistakable message that involvement with illegal drugs is incompatible with police service.

He stressed that the PNP will act decisively against personnel who violate the law and betray the public's trust.

“We are deeply concerned and disappointed. Walang puwang sa Philippine National Police ang paggamit ng ilegal na droga lalo na sa mga inaasahang magpatupad ng batas. This case reinforces our commitment to cleanse our ranks,” Nartatez said.

(We are deeply concerned and disappointed. There is no place in the Philippine National Police for the use of illegal drugs, especially among those expected to enforce the law. This case reinforces our commitment to cleanse our ranks.)

He added that while the incident is considered isolated, it is being addressed firmly and without hesitation.

As part of sustained internal reforms, Nartatez also ordered the expansion of intelligence-driven and random drug testing across police units nationwide, particularly those in frontline and operational roles.

He said these measures are essential to preventing misconduct and protecting the reputation of the majority of police officers who perform their duties with honor.

“Let this be a clear message that the Philippine National Police is no place for those involved or using illegal drugs. Our counter-intelligence operation and internal cleansing mechanisms are strong. We will run after you and make sure that you will suffer the consequences as part of our commitment to protect the integrity of the organization and the honor of the badge,” the top cop said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)