PNP orders heightened monitoring after Zambales spying arrest

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all police units nationwide to intensify intelligence monitoring and counter-espionage efforts following the arrest of a foreign aviation student in Iba, Zambales, over alleged spying activities.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the order after authorities apprehended a 30-year-old Mongolian national who was reportedly engaged in espionage-related activities.

“The safety and security of our nation remain our top priority. We must remain vigilant and proactive in identifying and neutralizing any threats, especially those involving espionage. Every police unit is tasked to stay alert and act swiftly to protect our national interests,” Nartatez said.

The suspect was arrested on February 12 by operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), in coordination with the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

Authorities said the arrest took place at an aviation school in Iba town, where the foreign national was reportedly a graduating student.

Intelligence reports indicated that the suspect had taken aerial photographs of Iba Airport and the nearby Palauig River area, located approximately five nautical miles from the airport.

Investigators later discovered that the suspect is allegedly a licensed jet fighter pilot in the Chinese military.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the individual concealed his military service background, including his jet fighter license from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force Aviation University.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP would continue working closely with partner agencies to prevent and neutralize security risks.

“We are committed to strengthening cooperation with all relevant agencies to ensure that any threats to our people are detected early and effectively neutralized,” he said.

Authorities have not released further details pending the ongoing investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)