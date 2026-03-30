PNP orders maximum police presence at transport hubs for Holy Week

MANILA – Police visibility at key transport hubs nationwide has been intensified as Holy Week travel picks up, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

The PNP said increased presence in terminals, ports, and places of worship is part of a heightened alert status that began on Palm Sunday.

"The increased police presence on the road, churches, transportation hubs and other places of convergence is intended to provide maximum security and assistance to all our kababayan," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

About 2.4 million travelers are expected at seaports, while around 1.3 million passengers are projected at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for the week.

Nartatez said security will be strict but efficient.

"Travelers can expect tight but efficient security screening," he said.

The PNP is also preparing for heavy traffic on expressways and national highways.

Meanwhile, the PNP said it is monitoring prices of basic goods to prevent unauthorized increases, coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry and local governments.

"We have already arrested a number of people for unauthorized price increases in the past days, we will not hesitate to arrest more in the interest of consumer protection," Nartatez said.

Army on tight watch

The Philippine Army, meanwhile, said it is ready to support the PNP in ensuring a peaceful Holy Week observance.

"Our troops remained committed and focused on ensuring the safety and security of our communities as our fellow Filipinos (observe this religious holiday)," Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

He declined to give details on personnel deployment due to security reasons.

Dema-ala, however, clarified that there is no directive yet for the PA to go on "red alert" for the annual religious observance. (With a report from Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)