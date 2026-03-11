PNP orders nationwide energy conservation measures

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered all its offices and units nationwide to implement strengthened energy conservation measures to reduce electricity and fuel consumption while maintaining uninterrupted police services.

In a memorandum issued by the PNP National Headquarters, police units were directed to reinforce existing protocols designed to promote efficient use of government resources and support the National Government’s push for energy conservation.

The directive includes switching off non-essential lights and electrical equipment during lunch breaks and after office hours, setting air-conditioning units to a standard temperature of 24°C, and maximizing natural lighting and ventilation.

Units are also encouraged to hold virtual meetings when practical.

Elevator use in police facilities is limited to senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities.

Fuel-saving measures include limiting official travel to essential activities, consolidating trips to maximize the use of government vehicles, avoiding unnecessary engine idling, and ensuring regular vehicle maintenance.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to responsible governance and proper management of government resources.

“Ang PNP ay bahagi ng buong pamahalaan sa pagtitiyak na nagagamit nang maayos ang ating mga resources. Simple measures like turning off unused equipment, managing electricity consumption, and planning official travel wisely can make a meaningful difference in conserving energy and public funds,” Nartatez said.

(The PNP is part of the whole government in ensuring that our resources are used properly. Simple measures like turning off unused equipment, managing electricity consumption, and planning official travel wisely can make a meaningful difference in conserving energy and public funds.)

Nartatez assured the public that the conservation measures will not affect police operations.

“Gusto naming iparating sa publiko na ang mga hakbang na ito ay hindi makakaapekto sa ating police operations. Our personnel remain on duty 24/7 to protect our communities. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating serbisyo—what we are improving is how we manage our resources so that we can operate more efficiently as an organization,” Nartatez said.

(We want to assure the public that these measures will not affect our police operations. Our personnel remain on duty 24/7 to protect our communities. Our service will continue uninterrupted—what we are improving is how we manage our resources so that we can operate more efficiently as an organization.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)