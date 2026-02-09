PNP orders probe into alleged threat vs Cebu governor, boosts security

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered an investigation into an alleged death threat against Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, directing police units in Central Visayas to intensify intelligence monitoring and security operations.

Nartatez said the directive was issued to the Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) and the Cebu Police Provincial Office following the governor’s disclosure that a reported P2.5-million bounty had been placed on her life.

“We have already mobilized our regional personnel not only to step up the security measures but also to identify and pursue those behind this threat,” Nartatez said.

Baricuatro recently went public with claims that she is facing a serious security risk, citing intelligence information that a hired gunman from Mindanao had allegedly been tasked to carry out the attack, reportedly outside Cebu province.

While authorities are still verifying the information, the PNP chief ordered the deployment of additional tactical security personnel to prevent any possible breach in the governor’s security.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief BGen. Randulf Tuaño said the top cop also ordered the deployment of 14 additional police security aides to Baricuatro.

“Ang orihinal na allowed na security para sa nasabing gobernadora ay dalawa. Base sa kautusan ng ating chief PNP, naglagay po siya ng two teams of seven,” he said.

(The originally allowed security detail for the said governor was two. Based on the directive of our PNP chief, he deployed two teams of seven.)

“At any given day, meron po siyang bantay na additional na pito, at kinabukasan pag sila ay magpapalitan, may additional pa rin na pito,” he added.

(At any given day, she has an additional seven security personnel, and the following day when they rotate, there are still another seven additional personnel.)

Tuaño said the PNP condemns any kind of threat against anyone, especially elected government officials.

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)