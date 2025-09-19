PNP orders probe into killing of PPA official in Palawan

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered an in-depth investigation into the killing of a Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) official in Palawan.

In a statement, Nartatez said he directed investigators to look into all possible motives behind the murder of lawyer Joshua Abrina.

“The Philippine National Police condemns in the strongest terms this senseless act of violence perpetrated against Atty. Joshua Abrina. Justice must be served, and as such, I have already ordered the CIDG director to create a special investigating team to identify, arrest and file airtight cases against those involved at the soonest possible time,” Nartatez said.

“Lahat ng posibleng motibo ay ating titingnan upang mapanagot kung sino man ang sangkot sa krimeng ito. Layunin nating mabigyan ng hustisya ang biktima pati na rin ang kanyang pamilya,” he added.

(We will look into all possible motives to hold accountable whoever is involved in this crime. Our goal is to give justice to the victim as well as to his family.)

Abrina, officer in charge of the Administrative Division of the PPA’s Port Management Office in Palawan, was shot dead in front of his house in Puerto Princesa City on the evening of Sept. 17.

Initial investigation showed that Abrina had just arrived home from a prayer meeting with his family when an unidentified gunman shot him.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared by the attending physician.

Nartatez urged the public to inform authorities if they have any knowledge of the case, which could help resolve it.

He also assured the legal community and the public of the PNP’s commitment to justice and to preventing similar incidents.

In a separate statement, the PPA condemned Abrina’s killing and expressed condolences to his family.

It added that the agency will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

“Nagpatupad na rin ang PPA ng mas pinaigting na mga security protocols sa pantalan ng Palawan at iba pang lugar ng operasyon upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga empleyado,” the PPA said.

(The PPA has also implemented stricter security protocols at the Palawan port and other areas of operation to ensure the safety of its employees.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)