PNP orders stricter security measures in malls, terminals

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Supervisory Office On Security and Investigation Agency (Sosia) has issued a memorandum reiterating its order for private security service providers to beef up the implementation of security measures regarding “planned atrocities of local terrorist groups.”

Under Memorandum Advisory 045-2024, private security service providers and private security personnel were also reminded to strengthen their information gathering on various threat groups and closely monitor the developments on their terrorist plans and activities.

“Likewise, you are also advised to conduct appropriate security measures to preempt any untoward incident/s that may occur within your respective areas of responsibility,” stated the memo.

Among the proacting measures are the monitoring of identified potential terrorists in an area, conducting target hardening measures, being vigilant, maintaining efficient communication linkages with the PNP and other law enforcement agencies and the conduct of strict inspection or frisking and checking of bags of persons entering their areas of jurisdiction.

“Those who notice anything that is suspected to be a bomb or IED (Improvised Explosive Device (IED), shall immediately report the same to their Security Officers/ Supervisors and notify the nearest Police Stations/ Police Community Patrol Bases as necessary,” it added.

The PNP-Sosia noted that it will conduct inspections to ensure security personnel are abiding by the order.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, PNP-Civil Security Group spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Eudisan Gultiano maintained, however, that the public has nothing to worry about, noting that the issuance of the memo is among their “regular” measures to remind the security providers.

“Actually, parang regular na reminders ng Sosia sa mga private security personnel and ito ay binibigyan lang ng paalala as regards sa dapat yung security measures kasi may mga impormasyon na nakakarating na maaaring may ganitong posibleng atrocities,” she said.

(Actually, it seems like regular reminders by Sosia to the private security personnel and this is just a reminder as regards what the security measures should be because there is information coming that there may be such possible atrocities.)

“In so far as CSG Sosia is concerned, wala naman dapat ipangamba ang ating publiko. Safe and secure ang ating bansa,” she added.

(As far as CSG Sosia is concerned, our public has nothing to fear. Our country is safe and secure.)

Gultiano also urged the public to cooperate with the security personnel for their own safety.

“Part yan ng mga measures kasi kunwari sa CCTV kailangan kitang-kita (ang mukha), that’s why kung ang ating mga kababayan ay nire-require ng ating mga security guards na magtanggal ng cap, sumunod lang kasi yan ay kasama na security measures na pinapaimplement natin,” she said.

(That's part of the measures because for example, the face should be visible on CCTV, so our compatriots are required by our security guards to remove their caps. They are just complying with the rules, because that's part of the security measures we're implementing.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)