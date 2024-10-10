PNP personnel to soon get their health cards

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has signed an agreement with a healthcare service provider to ensure that police personnel receive the essential healthcare protection they need.

The PNP, represented by its chief, Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil; Public Safety and Mutual Benefits Fund, Inc. (PSMBFI) Chairman, retired Lieutenant General Benjamin Santos; President and chief executive officer (CEO), retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Peralta; Medicare Plus, Inc. CEO, Maria Jesusa Viray; and Jayson Jalandoni, chief of the Business Development Office, signed the contract, marking the beginning of a partnership aimed at providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services for PNP members, particularly those who have served between 20 and 24 years.

Under the agreement, Medicare Plus Inc. will provide PNP members with comprehensive healthcare services, including in-patient and out-patient care, emergency services, dental care, consultations, laboratory tests, and more.

This will allow police personnel to focus on their duties with the confidence and peace of mind that come from having reliable healthcare coverage.

Marbil emphasized the importance of the collaboration, noting that it is aligned with the PNP's internal programs focused on the well-being of its members.

“Our personnel serve and protect the people, and in return, they deserve the best care and support,” he said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)